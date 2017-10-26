Reuters - Video

Airports brace for delays as new US security rules take hold
Airports brace for delays as new US security rules take hold - 01:51
Tesla's seat strategy raises eyebrows
Tesla's seat strategy raises eyebrows - 02:20
Kenyatta votes in Kenya election re-run
Kenyatta votes in Kenya election re-run - 00:53
Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum
Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum - 00:53
Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies
Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies - 01:54
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case - 00:58
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze - 00:55
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines - 01:36
Dossier reports,
Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump - 00:37
There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump
There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump - 01:31
Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity'
Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity' - 02:01

Explosion at Indonesian firework factory kills scores

5:57am EDT - 00:50

At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more injured after an explosion at a fireworks factory in Indonesia. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. An explosion at a fireworks factory on the western outskirts of Indonesia's capital killed at least 30 people and injured dozens on Thursday (October 26), officials said. Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a warehouse in the Tangerang district of Jakarta, an industrial and manufacturing hub on the island of Java. Local media, quoting witnesses, said there were two explosions, one at around 10 a.m. and then another about three hours later, both of which could be heard miles away. The factory had been operating for only two months, media said.

Explosion at Indonesian firework factory kills scores

5:57am EDT - 00:50