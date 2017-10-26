Explosion at Indonesian firework factory kills scores

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. An explosion at a fireworks factory on the western outskirts of Indonesia's capital killed at least 30 people and injured dozens on Thursday (October 26), officials said. Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a warehouse in the Tangerang district of Jakarta, an industrial and manufacturing hub on the island of Java. Local media, quoting witnesses, said there were two explosions, one at around 10 a.m. and then another about three hours later, both of which could be heard miles away. The factory had been operating for only two months, media said.