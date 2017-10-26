Reuters - Video

Bush Sr. apologizes after groping accusation
Barcelona students protest over Spain's plans for direct rule
Explosion at Indonesian firework factory kills scores
Airports brace for delays as new US security rules take hold
Tesla's seat strategy raises eyebrows
Kenyatta votes in Kenya election re-run
Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum
Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines
House passes budget plan, clears way for tax reform

11:09am EDT - 00:43

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a budget blueprint on Thursday clearing the way for a Republican tax bill that seeks big tax cuts. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to clear a procedural path forward for a Republican tax bill, which was still being written and was expected to be unveiled next week as President Donald Trump seeks his first major legislative achievement. Overcoming last-minute resistance from lawmakers in their own ranks, House Republicans approved a fiscal 2018 budget measure that would make enactment of an eventual tax bill easier in the Senate, though many difficult decisions lie ahead. Passage of the budget resolution was a win for party leaders and Trump, who promised in their 2016 election campaigns to revamp the tax code. The plan they have offered for doing that is opposed by Democrats as a give-away to the wealthy and corporations.

