House passes budget plan, clears way for tax reform
11:09am EDT - 00:43
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a budget blueprint on Thursday clearing the way for a Republican tax bill that seeks big tax cuts. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to clear a procedural path forward for a Republican tax bill, which was still being written and was expected to be unveiled next week as President Donald Trump seeks his first major legislative achievement. Overcoming last-minute resistance from lawmakers in their own ranks, House Republicans approved a fiscal 2018 budget measure that would make enactment of an eventual tax bill easier in the Senate, though many difficult decisions lie ahead. Passage of the budget resolution was a win for party leaders and Trump, who promised in their 2016 election campaigns to revamp the tax code. The plan they have offered for doing that is opposed by Democrats as a give-away to the wealthy and corporations.
