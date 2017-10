Kenyatta votes in Kenya election re-run

The Kenyan president was greeted by supporters in Gatandu as he cast his vote in Thursday's repeat presidential election. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta cast his vote in Gatundu in an election re-run on Thursday (October 26). The re-run has been overshadowed by an opposition boycott that will almost certainly hand victory to Kenyatta, but with a mandate compromised by low turnout and procedural flaws. It follows an August vote whose result - a Kenyatta victory - was annulled by the Supreme Court due to procedural irregularities.