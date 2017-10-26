Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Kenyan police fired tear gas and opposition supporters threw stones in Nairobi's Kibera slum on Thursday (October 26), the day of a disputed election re-run. Police arrived early in the morning to disperse protesters and remove stones, which had been piled in front of the gate of the Kibera school-turned-polling station in a bid to stop voters coming to cast their ballots. Polling stations in Kenyan opposition strongholds were shuttered and youths burned street barricades, heeding an election boycott set to hand victory to President Uhuru Kenyatta, but with a mandate compromised by low turnout and procedural flaws. Those shortcomings in Kenya's election re-run, already acknowledged by judges and the election commission, are likely to trigger legal challenges and could spark violence in a country with deep ethnic divisions.