Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies
Judge rejects bid to revive Obamacare subsidies - 01:54
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case
Ex-Guatemalan judge sentenced to eight months in FIFA bribery case - 00:58
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze
Wildlife at risk in Brazil park blaze - 00:55
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines
NAACP warns black travelers not to fly American Airlines - 01:36
Dossier reports, \
Dossier reports, "a very sad commentary on politics in this country": Trump - 00:37
There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump
There was 'no hesitation' in call to widow of Sgt. Johnson: Trump - 01:31
Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity'
Trump on taxes, GOP's 'great unity' - 02:01
Exclusive: Paul Ryan foresees 'class 5 rapids' in tax push
Exclusive: Paul Ryan foresees 'class 5 rapids' in tax push - 03:06
Breakingviews TV: Carlyle’s collective
Breakingviews TV: Carlyle’s collective - 03:19
U.S. concerned about Pakistan’s stability - Tillerson
U.S. concerned about Pakistan’s stability - Tillerson - 01:03
Russians trying to 'pollute' sources of information: Bill Clinton
Russians trying to 'pollute' sources of information: Bill Clinton - 01:44

Opposition supporters clash with police in Nairobi slum

4:57am EDT - 00:53

Kenyan police fired teargas in a Nairobi slum during clashes with opposition supporters on the day of an election re-run. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Kenyan police fired tear gas and opposition supporters threw stones in Nairobi's Kibera slum on Thursday (October 26), the day of a disputed election re-run. Police arrived early in the morning to disperse protesters and remove stones, which had been piled in front of the gate of the Kibera school-turned-polling station in a bid to stop voters coming to cast their ballots. Polling stations in Kenyan opposition strongholds were shuttered and youths burned street barricades, heeding an election boycott set to hand victory to President Uhuru Kenyatta, but with a mandate compromised by low turnout and procedural flaws. Those shortcomings in Kenya's election re-run, already acknowledged by judges and the election commission, are likely to trigger legal challenges and could spark violence in a country with deep ethnic divisions.

