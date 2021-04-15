Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The United States is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people are initially vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said on Thursday.

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

