惠誉确认日盛金控评等 ’BB+’; 展望稳定

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 18 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司于今日将凯基银行部份信用评等置入评等观察负向名单，其包括发行人违约评等(IDR)、国内长期评等、国内短期评等、以及个别实力评等。其支援评等以 及支援评等下限则列入评等观察演变名单。详细的评等结果列示于本新闻稿末。 此次的评等行动是基于凯基银行唯一的母公司中华开发金融控股股份有限公司(开发金)宣布将以现金收购总部于台北之中国人寿保险股份有限公司(中国人寿(台湾))的 25.33%股权而可能带来对凯基银行的信用体质的影响。此交易尚待主管机关批准，预计将于2017年第三季度完成。开发金目前拥有三家完全持有的主要子公司，包括凯基银 行、凯基证券以及中华开发资本。 此收购案如惠誉预期，该集团有可能会利用其透过处分中华开发资本直接投资部位所带来的充裕资金以进行并购，进而提高集团资本使用效率。 该交易总额达新台币308亿，其中200亿将由中华开发资本将资本公积发放现金上缴开发金所提供，另外50亿则由凯基证券减资所提供，而其余则透过发行次顺位债权以支应收 购所需资金。惠誉认为，中华开发资本及凯基证券的减资并不会实质的弱化其资本水准。因凯基证券的资本水准相较于其风险偏好实属稳健，特别因其拥有强健的经纪市场地位。同时 中华开发资本的直投部位亦完全由自有资本所支持。 若该收购顺利完成，加上凯基证券原已持有的9.63%股份，开发金将共拥有中国人寿(台湾)34.96%的股权。根据台湾的金融控股公司法，持有超过25%股权的开发金可 将中国人寿(台湾)合并为其子公司，惠誉预估中国人寿(台湾)将占集团总资产的一大部分。根据惠预计算，凯基银行、凯基证券及中华开发资本于2016年底分别各占总资产的 62%、30%和8%。 评等考量 发行人违约评等(IDR) 、国内评等、以及个别实力评等 评等观察反映惠誉预期，凯基银行的评等将受到中国人寿(台湾)带进集团的风险及益助所影响。在此之前，凯基银行的信用评等反映集团及其子公司的整体信用品质，有监于集团的 高度整合、主管机关的合并监管以及子公司流动性与资本的相互支援性。 惠誉预期开发金将从业务和收入的多元化、零售客户群的扩大及产品平台的增强而逐渐受益。然而，集团的杠杆使用率也增加，惠誉预估其股东权益占总资产比率将从2016年底的 18.7%下降至约10%，相较一样拥有商业银行及保险业务的同业，其杠杆使用率实属温和。 凯基银行的获利能力在2016年因利率的下滑，手续费收入动能的减缓以及信用成本的增加而弱化。资产报酬率由2015年的1.0%下降至2016年的0.7%，但仍明显高 于整体产业平均的0.6%。放款在2016年以及1Q17分别成长15.8%和5.6%。惠誉预期，若此幅度成长持续，将有可能弱化其资产品质以及资本水准。 支援评等与支援评等下限 惠誉同时将凯基银行支援评等‘5’以及支援评等下限‘NF’置入评等观察演变名单，主要反映政府支援的可能性将因凯基银行之母公司开发金的市场地位提升而增加，即使凯基银 行的存款市占率低且国内系统重要性不显着。 评等敏感性 发行人违约评等(IDR) 、国内评等、以及个别实力评等 惠誉预计在交易完成后，就会移除其评等观察。其评等将受集团的整体风险偏好及收购后的主要策略而影响，尤其海外战略及对中国的曝险程度、投资品质和维持健康资本水准的能力 。凯基银行的评等将非常可能被确认，若惠誉认为中国人寿(台湾)并不会拖累集团整体的信用状况。另一方面，若惠誉认为中国人寿(台湾)的信用体质大幅弱于开发金的信用状况 ，凯基银行的评等则有可能调降一级。 从中期来看，惠誉认为开发金的信用状况将取决于它是否持续增加中国人寿(台湾)的持股，以及其他子公司的相对成长和重要性，特别是凯基银行。无论如何，因为开发金先前已并 购了凯基证券及万泰商银（现凯基银行）而其系统的建置与整合仍在进行中，所以惠誉预计该集团的执行风险将会继续增加。 支援评等与支援评等下限 惠誉预计在交易完成后，就会移除其评等观察。若台湾政府在必要时对凯基银行提供即时支援的能力或可能性有所改变，将对其支援评等与支援评等下限造成同向影响。 评等结果如下： 凯基银行: 长期发行人违约评等为'BBB'；置入评等观察负向； 短期发行人违约评等为'F3'；置入评等观察负向； 国内长期评等为'A+(twn)'；置入评等观察负向； 国内短期评等为'F1(twn)'；置入评等观察负向； 个别实力评等为'bbb'；置入评等观察负向； 支援评等为’5’；置入评等观察演变； 支援评等下限为’NF’ ; 置入评等观察演变。 注：此为中文译本，若与原英文版本有任何出入，请以英文版为准。 Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 81757605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 81757605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Rowena Chang Associate Director +886 2 81757604 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 编辑附注：惠誉国内评等系依该市场需求或于主权评等相对较低的国家中，提供各受评机构相对信用品质指标。该国国内信用风险最低者，其评等为'AAA'，该国其余受评机构或 债券之评等即以此作为相对衡量基准。国内评等主要提供予该国市场之国内投资人参考使用，并加注受评机构所属国家的专属标记以兹识别，如'AAA(twn)'即为台湾之国内 评等。因此，不同国家之国内评等无法跨国比较。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here 