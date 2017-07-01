FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10th Circuit to employers: Keep the tips
July 1, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 2 months ago

10th Circuit to employers: Keep the tips

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department cannot force employers who pay at least the federal minimum wage to share gratuities with their workers, a federal appeals court said on Friday in a decision that deepens a circuit split.

A three-judge panel of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated a Labor Department regulation that says all tips “are property of the employee,” regardless of how much the employees receive in regular wages. The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit had upheld the same regulation last year in a separate case, but the U.S. Supreme Court has been asked by the National Restaurant Association and others to review that ruling. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tznXoY

