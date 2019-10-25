UPDATE 1-Drillisch shares slide after blow in Telefonica Deutschland dispute

(Adds background, trader quote)

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in German telecoms operator 1&1 Drillisch slumped on Friday after its request to retroactively review prices under a deal with rival Telefonica Deutschland was rejected, prompting a cut to its profit outlook.

The company’s shares fell as much as 19% in early trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Shares of its parent company, United Internet, were down 17% while Telefonica Deutschland, also listed on Germany’s midcap index, gained 4%.

“Big hit for United Internet and 1&1 Drillisch, crucial stage win for Telefonica Deutschland,” a Frankfurt-based trader said.

1&1 Drillisch late on Thursday said it revised down its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)to about 690 million euros, compared with an earlier estimate of about 780 million euros.

United internet also cut its outlook.

The cuts came after an independent expert rejected Drillisch’s request to retroactively reduce advance service prices under an agreement with Telefonica Deutschland, which sold the company some of its assets in 2014.

In a separate statement also issued late Thursday, Telefonica said it had been informed by the expert - whose role is similar to that of an arbitrator - that he intended to uphold a price agreement between the two companies.

Telefonica Deutschland said the agreement was signed following its acquisition of mobile provider E-Plus in 2014, as it sold assets to Drillisch to enable the takeover to go ahead, giving Drillisch the right to call for a pricing review.

Further pricing reviews between Drillisch and Telefonica Deutschland, related to periods from July 2018 onwards, are still underway, Telefonica Deutschland said. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman and Deepa Babington)