Black male lawyers detail racial bias inside and outside Big Law

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests in May, large U.S. law firms raced to condemn police brutality and to emphasize their opposition to racism.

For a group of Black male lawyers, the global outcry became the spark for a new survey report based on their own experiences, 176 Years Later: Real Life Stories of Black Male Lawyers in Corporate America. Among its findings, 30% of the group’s members said they have changed jobs in the legal industry to escape bias, racism or a hostile work environment. Outside the office, 42% said they had been called a racial slur in the last five years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o91KaD