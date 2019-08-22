2nd Circuit copyright reversal good for Morricone Music, bad and ugly for Bixio

Maestro Ennio Morricone had the right to reclaim U.S. copyrights on six Italian film scores that were commissioned by an Italian broker in the 1970s and 1980s, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by a federal judge in Manhattan, who said that Morricone had created the music as “works made for hire” under commission agreements with an affiliate of Bixio Music Group, and that Bixio therefore owned the copyright on them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MwnNIu