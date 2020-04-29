2nd Circuit erases $64 mln judgment for Utica Mutual in asbestos reinsurance case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a jury verdict of $64 million for Utica Mutual Insurance in a dispute with its reinsurer over asbestos-injury claims that Utica settled in 2007.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plain language of the reinsurance contracts established that Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co (FFIC), now a wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Global Risks US, “did not owe to Utica the obligations allegedly breached.”

