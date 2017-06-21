FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
2nd Circuit upholds win for Vivint, Goldman Sachs on IPO disclosures
June 21, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 2 months ago

2nd Circuit upholds win for Vivint, Goldman Sachs on IPO disclosures

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Vivint Solar, Goldman Sachs and other underwriters did not withhold material information from shareholders who invested in Vivint’s $300 million initial public offering in 2014, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Manhattan, who dismissed shareholder Robby Stadnick’s potential class action for failure to state a claim under federal securities law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rWQjEv

