3I says Q3 net asset value per share up 3.4 pct

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British private equity company 3I Group said on Thursday that its net asset value rose 3.4 percent in the three months to the end of December, boosted by portfolio companies Action, 3i Infrastructure, Aspen Pumps and Audley Travel.

Net asset value per share in its third quarter was 802 pence, from 776 pence at the end of September, it said in a statement, bucking broad market volatility that saw Britain’s FTSE 100 fall more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)