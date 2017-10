Oct 17 (Reuters) - Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.

Philipp Bruchmann, who was vice president of group corporate development at Deutsche Telekom, was appointed a director in Frankfurt, 3i said.

The firm also hired Jamie Supple as senior associate in London and Karel van der Voorden as an associate in Amsterdam. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)