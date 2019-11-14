Private equity firm 3i posts 10% H1 return

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British listed private equity company 3i posted a half-year return of 10%, helped by good trading performance across its portfolio including infrastructure, it said on Thursday.

3i completed new investments in Magnitude Software and Evernex and made seven bolt-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies in the first half.

“Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, the majority of our investments have moved into the second half of the year with decent momentum,” Chief Executive Simon Borrows said.

The returns were in line with the same period last year, and

3i’s net asset value per share rose 7% to 873 pence on Sept 30, from 815 pence at March 31.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 17.5 pence per share. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)