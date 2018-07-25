Private equity fund 3i reports 760 pence net asset value

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Private equity fund 3i reported a net asset value of 760 pence for the quarter ending June 2018 on Wednesday, up from 724 pence in the year ending March 2018.

The London-listed fund, which makes private equity and infrastructure investments, generated 337 million pounds ($443 million) of cash proceeds, net of a 535 million pound reinvestment in ferry operator Scandlines.

The valuation of 3i’s largest asset, Dutch discount chain Action, rose to 2.2 billion pounds from 2.1 billion three months before. ($1 = 0.7603 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Louise Heavens)