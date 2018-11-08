British fund 3i Infrastructure posts 157 mln stg in total return

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British fund 3i Infrastructure on Thursday posted a total return of 157 million pounds ($206 million) in the six months to 30 September, up from 121 million pounds in the same period in 2017.

The fund, which has 3.4 billion pounds in assets under management, invests in and manages a portfolio of mid-market infrastructure businesses, and greenfield and low-risk energy projects.

The company generated a total return of 9.3 percent on opening net asset value for the first half, ahead of the medium term target return of 8 percent to 10 percent a year.