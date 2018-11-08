Corrections News
CORRECTED-British fund 3i Infrastructure posts 157 mln stg in total return

(Corrects AUM in paragraph 2 to 1.8 bln stg portfolio value from 3.4 bln stg)

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British fund 3i Infrastructure on Thursday posted a total return of 157 million pounds ($206 million) in the six months to 30 September, up from 121 million pounds in the same period in 2017.

The fund, which has a portfolio value of 1.8 billion pounds, invests in and manages a portfolio of mid-market infrastructure businesses, and greenfield and low-risk energy projects.

The company generated a total return of 9.3 percent on opening net asset value for the first half, ahead of the medium term target return of 8 percent to 10 percent a year.

$1 = 0.7631 pounds Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Huw Jones

