FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 11, 2018 / 6:56 AM / in 19 minutes

3i Infrastructure posts 480 million pound total annual return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure’s total return more than tripled to 480 million pounds ($648 million) in the year to the end of March after selling stakes in Finnish power company Elenia and British water company Anglian Water.

The return amounted to 28.6 percent on adjusted opening net asset value, exceeding the medium term target of 8 percent to 10 percent a year.

“The outstanding return delivered through the sales of Anglian Water Group and Elenia has underpinned a very strong year for the Company,” Phil White, Managing Partner, Infrastructure of London-listed 3i Investments plc said.

“As well as the special dividend paid in March, the proceeds have been invested to further diversify and balance our portfolio,” he added on Friday. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.