3i Infrastructure posts 480 million pound total annual return

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure’s total return more than tripled to 480 million pounds ($648 million) in the year to the end of March after selling stakes in Finnish power company Elenia and British water company Anglian Water.

The return amounted to 28.6 percent on adjusted opening net asset value, exceeding the medium term target of 8 percent to 10 percent a year.

“The outstanding return delivered through the sales of Anglian Water Group and Elenia has underpinned a very strong year for the Company,” Phil White, Managing Partner, Infrastructure of London-listed 3i Investments plc said.

“As well as the special dividend paid in March, the proceeds have been invested to further diversify and balance our portfolio,” he added on Friday. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva Editing by Alexander Smith)