3i Infrastructure to sell UK projects portfolio for 194 mln stg

Dec 6 (Reuters) - London-listed 3i Infrastructure on Friday agreed to sell its projects portfolio in Britain to various buyers including funds managed by Dalmore, Semperian and Innisfree for about 194 million pounds ($248.90 million).

The sale follows a strategic review and the company is also exploring the potential sale of European assets in its projects portfolio, it said.

“Our review of the role of operational projects in our portfolio concluded that it was in the best interests of shareholders to sell these assets,” Chairman Richard Laing said in a statement.