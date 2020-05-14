Financials
May 14, 2020 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

3i Group to pay 2020 dividend; profit slips to a third of last year

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc stuck to its plan to pay a 2020 dividend on Thursday after saying profits fell to just a third of those a year ago due to a slump in the value of its private equity investments in travel, retail and automotive businesses in March’s global market selloff.

The company, which is focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure, said the total return was 253 million pounds ($308.56 million), representing a profit on opening shareholders’ funds of 3%, compared to 1.25 billion pounds or 18% in the financial year ended March 2019. ($1 = 0.8199 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below