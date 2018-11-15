Corrections News
November 15, 2018

CORRECTED-Buyout firm 3i says H1 total returns up 11 pct



(Corrects comparison time period to H1 2017)

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm 3i on Thursday posted a total return of 728 million pounds ($947.56 million) over the first half, up 11 percent from the same period of 2017, boosted by gains on some of its larger investments.

London-listed 3i, which has 8.3 billion pounds in private equity assets under management, reported a net asset value per share of 776 pence compared with 724 pence at March 31. ($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Simon Jessop)

