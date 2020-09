Sept 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, Bloomberg News reported here on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit could fetch about $3.5 billion, the report said.

3M did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)