NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - New York has filed a lawsuit seeking to recoup more than $38 million from 3M Co and five other companies to cover the cost of cleaning up environmental contamination caused by toxic chemicals in firefighting foam that they manufactured.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced the lawsuit on Wednesday, and said it was the first of its type by a U.S. state. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)