3M to restructure to four business units from five

March 18 (Reuters) - 3M Co said on Monday it would restructure its business to four units from five as it looks to increase customer focus and boost growth.

The new structure will have the safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, health care and consumer segments.

3M, which makes everything from adhesive tapes to air filters, will start reporting its financial results under this new structure starting with the second quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)