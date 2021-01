Jan 26 (Reuters) - 3M Co, which makes N95 face masks and Post-it notes, reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in demand for its healthcare products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to 3M rose 43% to $1.40 million, or $2.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net sales rose 5.8% to $8.6 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)