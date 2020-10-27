3M third-quarter revenue rises nearly 5%

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co posted a 4.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand for its healthcare products picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.41 billion, or $2.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.58 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $8.35 billion from $7.99 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)