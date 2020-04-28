Hot Stocks
April 28, 2020 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mask-maker 3M suspends 2020 outlook as coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co on Tuesday suspended its 2020 forecast citing uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.29 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $891 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the world’s main producer of N95 respirator masks earned $2.16 per share in the quarter.

Net sales rose 2.7% to $8.08 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below