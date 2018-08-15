FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

3rd Circuit grants epileptic student’s service dog another day in court

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a disability-discrimination lawsuit filed by the parents of a girl with epilepsy who was barred from bringing her service dog to school.

In a case of first impression nationwide, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the trial judge should have presumed that the use of a service dog was a reasonable accommodation – even though that presumption comes from a regulation written for the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the girls’ parents were suing under a different federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PgncsO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
