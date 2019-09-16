3rd Circuit orders Remicade antitrust lawsuit to arbitration

A drug wholesaler must submit its claims that Johnson & Johnson is illegally suppressing competition for its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Remicade to an arbitrator, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2018 ruling that allowed Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc to pursue its antitrust claims in federal court in Philadelphia. The lawsuit alleges that J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit have kept the price for Remicade artificially high by coercing insurance companies to deny coverage for less expensive biosimilar versions.

