A full-body banana costume includes artistic elements that are eligible for copyright protection, a federal appeals court held Thursday in a case of first impression for the circuit.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a preliminary injunction that New Jersey-based Silvertop Associates, doing business as Rasta Imposta, obtained last year against an Arizona competitor, Kangaroo Manufacturing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ywEGKf