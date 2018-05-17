FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit upholds clause banning patients from assigning claims to providers

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Employer-provided health insurance plans can block participants from assigning their benefits to the doctors who treat them, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday in a win for Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Philadelphia.

In a case of first impression for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a unanimous three-judge panel upheld the enforceability of anti-assignment clauses, which many insurance plans include as a way to stop out-of-network providers from seeking more reimbursement than the plan allows.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k69wlQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
