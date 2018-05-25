FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Creditors blast conflicts in Orianna's bankruptcy deal

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

Bankrupt Orianna Heath Systems’ proposed restructuring deal with its landlord and sponsor of its plan of reorganization is tainted by conflicts and should be rejected, according to the official creditors committee of the nursing home chain.

4 West Holdings Inc, which operates nursing homes in seven states as Orianna, reached a restructuring deal with its landlord Omega Healthcare Investors Inc and plan sponsor prior to its March bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IP3KiX

