7th Circuit slaps fees on top of $17 mln trademark verdict for ‘exceptional’ case

Barbara Grzincic

A southeastern Missouri contracting company can keep its $17.4 million judgment against a national storm-shelter manufacturer for willful trademark infringement and is also entitled to attorneys’ fees, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a bench verdict for 4SEMO.com Inc and overturned the trial judge’s finding that the case was not an “exceptional” one that warranted an award for 4SEMO’s attorneys at St. Louis-based Riezman Berger.

