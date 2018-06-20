4th Circuit reverses win for green groups in West Virginia water-quality fight

The Environmental Protection Agency can give West Virginia more time to develop its own limits on the amount of contaminants that can be discharged into already-polluted rivers and streams, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2017 ruling in favor of the Sierra Club and other groups, who sued the EPA under the Clean Water Act. They argued that the state’s five-year failure to set such limits was a “constructive submission” of a plan to set no limits, which triggered a 30-day window for the EPA to take action.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Mbu1cT