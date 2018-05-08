FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 2 hours

4th Circuit upholds pollution-dumping convictions of Greek shipping firms

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed the criminal convictions and penalties imposed on the owners and operators of the M/V Ocean Hope after crew members repeatedly used a flexible hose, known in the shipping industry as a “magic pipe,” to bypass pollution controls on a three-month journey between Bangladesh and North Carolina in 2015.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Oceanic Illsabe and its parent company, Oceanfleet Shipping, that they had hired qualified supervisors and had reasonably relied on them to adhere to the company’s “zero-pollution” policies.

