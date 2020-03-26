Judge’s error on attorney-client privilege warranted mandamus relief for Fluor – 4th Circ

The judge handling a wrongful termination lawsuit against Fluor Intercontinental “clearly and indisputably” erred in ordering the company to turn over its files from an internal investigation into the employee’s alleged conflict of interest, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady in Alexandria, Virginia used a “manifestly incorrect” standard in finding that Fluor, a U.S. government contractor, had waived the attorney-client privilege by summarizing its investigatory findings in a government-mandated disclosure.

