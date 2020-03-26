Westlaw News
March 26, 2020 / 1:45 PM / a few seconds ago

Judge’s error on attorney-client privilege warranted mandamus relief for Fluor – 4th Circ

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The judge handling a wrongful termination lawsuit against Fluor Intercontinental “clearly and indisputably” erred in ordering the company to turn over its files from an internal investigation into the employee’s alleged conflict of interest, a federal appeals court said Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady in Alexandria, Virginia used a “manifestly incorrect” standard in finding that Fluor, a U.S. government contractor, had waived the attorney-client privilege by summarizing its investigatory findings in a government-mandated disclosure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QKQ6mY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below