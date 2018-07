BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German state bank KfW’s plans to take a stake in high-voltage energy network operator 50Hertz envisage the state lender selling on the stake in the future, Germany’s finance and economy ministries said on Friday.

KfW has agreed to take a 20 percent stake 50Hertz, fending off an offer from China’s State Grid. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Caroline Copley)