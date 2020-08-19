5th Circuit says homeowner’s hurricane-repair grant is debt under FDCPA

A law firm’s attempt to recover an alleged overpayment of a state grant for homeowners must comply with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a potential class action by Iris Calogero against Baton Rouge-based Shows, Cali & Walsh (SCW), which contacted Calogero in 2018 to demand she return about $4,600 of the $33,400 grant she received in 2007 to repair damage that Hurricanes Katrina and Rita had caused in 2005.

