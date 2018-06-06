FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit affirms summary judgment in stain remover burn injury case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has affirmed a decision to grant summary judgment to Barr & Company Inc and Home Depot Inc, the maker and seller of a stain remover an Ohio woman claimed gave her life-threatening, third-degree burns.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a unanimous 3-0 decision on Monday said Carol Rees and her husband had failed to show that an alternative warning label or design of the “Goof Off Professional Strength Remover” would have prevented her injuries, which resulted from the product catching fire.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jm89dM

