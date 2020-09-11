6th Circuit opts for narrow reading of computer fraud law's reach

Furthering a divide in the courts, a federal appeals panel has ruled that two former employees of a Michigan truck supply and service company didn’t violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by misusing company information that they were authorized to access.

The opinion Wednesday from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in an appeal brought by Royal Truck & Trailer Sales & Service Inc, deepens a circuit split on the question of what it means to “exceed authorized access” under the federal CFAA - an issue the U.S. Supreme Court has the chance to resolve in another case.

