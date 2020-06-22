Westlaw News
June 22, 2020 / 7:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit resurrects TCPA case over unsolicited ad fax

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

A split federal appeals court panel again reversed and remanded a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case involving alleged an unsolicited ad after the U.S. Supreme Court told it to take another look in light of a decision in a similar case.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in its Friday opinion said the high court decision in PDR Network LLC v. Carlton & Harris Chiropractic Inc “does not impact the resolution” of the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3hRFY7Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below