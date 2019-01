Jan 24 (Reuters) - British online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said on Thursday Chief Executive Itai Frieberger was stepping down, and would be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Itai Pazner.

Frieberger, who worked with the company for more than 14 years, will remain as a director for a period of up to 12 months. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)