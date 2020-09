Sept 23 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm 888 Holdings named British lobbyist Jonathan Mendelsohn as its chairman designate on Wednesday.

Mendelsohn, who has more than more than 20 years of industry experience, will succeed former chief executive Brian Mattingley as chair. Mattingley will step down at the next annual general meeting in May 2021, the company said. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)