888 core earnings rise 12 pct to $100.7 mln ​

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British online gaming company 888 Holdings posted a rise in annual core earnings of 12 percent on Tuesday and said its trading so far this year was in line with its expectations, with average daily revenue 6 percent above the previous year.

The group, which operates 888 casino, poker, sport and bingo brands, reported core earnings of $100.7 million on revenue of $541.8 million, up 4 percent.

“The group has a number of significant growth opportunities ahead and the board is confident of another year of operational progress,” the company said.