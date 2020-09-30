Bookmaker 888 Holdings sees better profit, declares special dividend

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gambling firm 888 Holdings on Wednesday forecast annual profit to surpass its previous expectations and declared a special dividend as sporting events resume and people confined to their homes shifted to internet betting.

The bookmaker, which posted a 56% jump in first-half adjusted core profit, said it generated 56% higher average daily revenue between July 1 and Sept. 28, compared with the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)