March 18 (Reuters) - British gambling group 888 Holdings on Thursday posted higher annual adjusted core earnings and signalled strong momentum in 2021 so far, as more people shifted to online betting during coronavirus restrictions.

The company posted adjusted core earnings of $155.6 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $92.1 million in the previous year. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)