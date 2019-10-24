Mesh client must arbitrate case against plaintiffs law firm: 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court has ruled that a woman who sued her former lawyers over their alleged role in a conspiracy to swindle women who had potential product liability claims against transvaginal mesh manufacturers is bound by a mandatory arbitration agreement she signed with the law firm.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis ruled that the contract Jerri Plummer entered into with McSweeney Langevin was not “unconscionable” because the firm agreed to pay for all of her arbitration costs following a lower court ruling in her case.

