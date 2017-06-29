8th Circuit revives electrician’s state-law disability claims

A Missouri electrical worker’s discrimination claims against his union and the supervisor of its apprenticeship program were not preempted by U.S. labor laws and should have stayed in state court, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that neither the federal Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA) nor the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) prevented Bryce Markham from suing in state court for violation of state anti-discrimination laws.

