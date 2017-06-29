FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit revives electrician’s state-law disability claims
June 29, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 2 months ago

8th Circuit revives electrician’s state-law disability claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A Missouri electrical worker’s discrimination claims against his union and the supervisor of its apprenticeship program were not preempted by U.S. labor laws and should have stayed in state court, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that neither the federal Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA) nor the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) prevented Bryce Markham from suing in state court for violation of state anti-discrimination laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tq2s9R

