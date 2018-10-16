FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018

8th Circuit to hear unfair-tactics claim against DAPL developer

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

About two dozen North Dakota landowners will ask a federal appeals court on Thursday to revive part of their lawsuit against the developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline for allegedly tricking them out of $4 million in compensation for easements over their properties.

A lower court dismissed the entire action one year ago, finding that the tactics used by Dakota Access LLC and its contractors amounted to “mere sales talk or puffery,” not fraud.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PwYtQy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
